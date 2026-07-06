New York Cosmos and the Charles J. Muth Museum Officially Open Cosmos and the Cup Exhibit Following Successful July 4 Debut

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Following a successful soft opening during the Cosmos' match at Hinchliffe Stadium on July 4, the New York Cosmos and The Charles J. Muth Museum are pleased to announce that Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory is now fully open to the public during regular museum hours through July 31.

Timed to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, the exhibition explores the remarkable connection between America's most iconic soccer club, the world's greatest tournament, and the rich soccer heritage of Paterson, New Jersey.

Curated by Cosmos club historian Dr. David Kilpatrick, the exhibition traces the story of soccer in Paterson-from the nation's earliest clubs in the late 19th century through the rise of the New York Cosmos and their unparalleled influence on the global game. Featuring historic photographs, rare memorabilia, original artwork, and compelling storytelling, the exhibit highlights how the Cosmos helped transform soccer in the United States while bringing many of the world's greatest players to the New York metropolitan area.

Visitors who attended Saturday night's Cosmos match received an early preview of the exhibition as part of its soft opening. Beginning today, the exhibit is fully accessible to the public during the museum's normal operating hours.

Cosmos and the Cup celebrates the club's unique place in World Cup history. Twenty-four Cosmos players have represented 16 nations at FIFA World Cup finals, including legends Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Carlos Alberto Torres-three World Cup champions whose careers helped elevate the sport's popularity in America.

"The story of the Cosmos is inseparable from the story of soccer's growth in the United States," said Baye Adofo-Wilson, Chairperson and Managing Partner of the New York Cosmos. "This exhibition celebrates not only the legends who wore the Cosmos crest, but also the city of Paterson, whose deep soccer roots make it the perfect home to tell this story during one of the biggest sporting events in history."

"We were thrilled to welcome fans for a preview of the exhibition during Saturday's match," said Jessica Bush, Director of The Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium. "Now we're excited to officially welcome the broader public to experience this unique celebration of Paterson's soccer heritage and the Cosmos' lasting impact on the global game."

The exhibition also chronicles the Cosmos' international impact-from Pelé's arrival in 1975 and the club's championship dynasty to worldwide tours, landmark international matches, and the club's return to professional soccer in 2026, bringing the Cosmos back to Paterson during a World Cup year.

Designed by Tishon Woolcock and featuring artwork by Lorenzo Mortet, Cosmos and the Cup was developed through the contributions of numerous historians, collectors, researchers, community leaders, and cultural partners committed to preserving the legacy of the club and the sport.

The exhibition is open during regular operating hours at The Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium and is included with museum admission. Visitors are invited to experience the stories, personalities, and unforgettable moments that made the New York Cosmos one of the most recognizable soccer clubs in the world and helped inspire generations of players and supporters.







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