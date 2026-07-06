Match Preview: Cosmos Host FC Naples at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to Hinchliffe Stadium on Saturday as they host FC Naples in an important USL League One matchup between two clubs eager to change the course of their seasons. With the second half of the campaign underway, both teams enter the match looking for a result that could provide momentum heading into the final stretch of the year.

The Cosmos are coming off a home loss to Greenville Triumph FC and remain at the bottom of the USL League One standings. While results have been difficult to come by, the club has continued to compete in every match and will be looking to turn those performances into points in front of the home crowd.

FC Naples arrives in Paterson facing similar challenges. The visitors enter the match on a five-game losing streak, matching the Cosmos' recent run of results. With both clubs searching for their first win in several weeks, Saturday's contest carries added significance as each side looks to build confidence and begin climbing the league table.

With both teams desperate for points, the match is expected to be a hard-fought battle from the opening whistle. For the Cosmos, defending home field and capitalizing on scoring opportunities will be key as they look to reward their supporters with an important victory.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at Hinchliffe Stadium. Fans unable to attend can watch the match live on ESPN+.

Get your tickets today: https://tickets.nycosmos.com/event/cosmos-vs-fc-naples-8879fd







United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2026

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