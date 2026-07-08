Cosmos Announce the Signings of Chevone Marsh and Frankie Ljucovic

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos have signed Jamaican international winger Chevone Marsh, pending league and federation approval.

Marsh joins the Cosmos after receiving his visa and brings more than a decade of professional experience across Jamaica, Finland, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. A dynamic attacking player, he has established himself as one of the most proven wingers in USL League One, most recently spending time with Greenville Triumph after two productive seasons with Chattanooga Red Wolves, where he scored 20 goals in 62 appearances.

The 31-year-old has also represented the Jamaican National Team, earning five senior international appearances after progressing through the country's youth national team system.

Since arriving in New Jersey, Marsh has steadily worked toward full match fitness and has impressed during recent friendly matches as he integrates into the squad.

"Chevone brings a lot of experience to the team and has shown a great rapport with the other attacking players in training," said Cosmos Head Coach Davide Corti. "He settled in very quickly, and we're excited to see him play in a league match soon."

Capable of playing on either wing or in an attacking midfield role, Marsh adds pace, creativity, and proven goal-scoring ability to the Cosmos attack as the club continues its USL League One campaign.

New York Cosmos Sign Midfielder Frankie Ljucovic

The New York Cosmos have signed midfielder Frankie Ljucovic, adding another versatile option to the club's midfield.

Ljucovic joins the Cosmos after playing the last two years in the second tier of Australian professional soccer.

Ljucovic had a standout collegiate career at Gonzaga University. where he started nearly every match over five seasons and established himself as one of the Bulldogs' most consistent midfielders. Throughout his collegiate career, he combined goal-scoring ability with relentless work rate, earning a reputation as a dependable two-way player capable of impacting both ends of the field.

A true box-to-box midfielder, Ljucovic provides energy, tactical flexibility, and composure in possession. His ability to cover ground, win second balls, and contribute in the attack gives the Cosmos additional depth and versatility in central midfield.

"I've been very impressed with Frankie over the last few training sessions," said Cosmos Head Coach Davide Corti. "He gives us something different in the central midfield. He's a box-to-box player that gives us new tactical options."

Ljucovic's arrival strengthens the Cosmos midfield as the club continues building depth for the remainder of the USL League One season.

Frankie Ljucovic will be available for selection after receiving his ITC, with the transfer window opening on July 13.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.