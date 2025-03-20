Spokane Velocity FC Takes Care of Business at Round One of the US Open Cup Against Ballard FC

Seattle, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC battled to a hard-fought win over Ballard FC in a midweek U.S. Open Cup match at Interbay Stadium in Seattle on March 19, 2025. The last time these two teams met was nearly a year ago, on March 20, 2024, when Velocity also edged out Ballard with a 1-0 victory.

This time, both teams fought tooth and nail for 120 minutes in front of a sellout crowd, with Spokane Velocity FC ultimately coming out on top to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Ballard FC, a member of USL League Two, proved to be a tough opponent for Spokane Velocity FC, who competes in the higher-tier USL League One. The Open Cup matchup was electric, with both teams struggling to find a breakthrough during a tightly contested first half.

Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman shared his thoughts on the performance:

"We anticipated a very tough match from a well-coached and hard-working group of Ballard players, and it certainly lived up to the challenge. I'm really proud of the players' resilience and fight; they deserve a ton of credit for the hard work they put in. We still have a lot of improvements to make, but tonight was a good lesson in the foundation of what it takes to win a football match."

Both squads came into the game eager for action. For Velocity FC, this was their second match in just four days after playing to a 2-2 draw in their home opener against One Knoxville SC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

The defenses from both teams held firm through regulation and into extra time. Spokane Velocity FC's back line stayed disciplined, while goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk made his club debut and delivered a standout performance. Bilichuk came up huge with back-to-back saves in the 62nd and 64th minutes to keep Velocity FC alive.

Reflecting on his first appearance with the team, Bilichuk said:

"It was a difficult, complicated game. Ballard was a well-prepared team. They gave us a challenge, but in the end, we got the result we wanted-the win before having to go to penalties. Thrilled to have made a difference and proud to be part of this team."

He added, "Great team effort. Big shout to the guys going 120 minutes, staying focused despite the difficult conditions. Happy to help the team and looking forward to the next round."

Defender Jalen Crisler also made his debut in a Velocity FC kit and spoke about the hard-fought win:

"Unreal fight and performance from the boys tonight. To go on the road and grind for all 120 minutes to get the win and advance. It took everyone tonight, and I'm grateful to be a part of this amazing group. Looking forward to the next round and seeing everyone back at home on Saturday."

Head Coach Veidman wrapped up his post-match comments by looking ahead:

"We rest up and get ready for another tough test on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium vs. FC Naples," Veidman said. "Massive thank you to the traveling support!"

Spokane Velocity FC's next home match is Saturday, March 22, at ONE Spokane Stadium.

