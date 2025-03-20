Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs. Duluth FC

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is set to take on Duluth FC at Breese Stevens Field in the first round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup. The match is set for Thursday, March 20th with kickoff scheduled for 6PM CT.

This is the second time that these clubs have faced off against one another, competing in the first round of the Lamar US Open Cup during the 2024 season as well. During their first meeting, the Mingos bested Duluth in a 2-0 victory. Tonight, Forward hope to find a similar result to keep their Open Cup run alive and advance to the second round.

'MINGOS VS. FC NAPLES MATCH RECAP

Last Saturday, Forward Madison FC played their first regular league match of the 2025 season in Florida, facing off against new opponent, FC Naples. Forward struggled to generate dangerous opportunities in the first half, with only a few early half-chances that didn't trouble the keeper. John Murphy Jr.'s shot being the closest, though it rolled harmlessly to Delgado. On the other end, FC Naples capitalized on mistakes, with Henderlong scoring twice. First off of a bad pass and rebound, then with a well-placed strike from the top of the box. The Mingos found it difficult to break through in the final third, leaving them with work to do in the second half.

Both sides saw substitutions after the break, but the scoreline remained unchanged. Forward Madison pushed to get back into the game, but Naples held firm, securing the 2-0 victory. Forward Madison struggled to find a breakthrough, with Naples maintaining a solid defensive structure. Despite several attempts, the Mingos were unable to convert their chances.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The first round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup sees the Mingos up against a familiar opponent:

Eliminate counter-threats quickly with a good defensive structure: Limiting Duluth's chances on fast breaks and counterattack opportunities is one of the best ways the Mingos can stay ahead during the match. Shutting down these offensive swings can help control the match.

Clinical with offensive chances: Capitalizing on offensive opportunities is a must. Being smart with the ball and playing it correctly in the offensive position will keep the Mingos on top.

Controlling the Tempo of the Match: With weather conditions worsening, controlling the speed of the match is essential. Being smart with passes is key when snow accumulation and potential precipitation can affect the pace and direction of the ball.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC takes on the UW-Madison Men's Soccer team in the annual Battle for Madison. The match is set for Saturday, April 5th at 6pm CT. Tickets are on sale now!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvDFC

Thursday, March 20th, 2025

6:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

DFC: 0-0-0

MAD: 0-1-0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.