Tormenta FC Advances in Open Cup with 3-0 Victory over Harbor City

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC steps into the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 win over Harbor City FC tonight at home. Jonathan Nyandjo and Niall Reid-Stephen, two offseason signings, scored tonight's goals with Reid Stephen scoring a brace for his first two professional goals.

Tonight's strong winds and cold temperatures did not stop the Ibis from putting on a show at Tormenta Stadium. The game started relatively tame until the 23rd minute when Taylor Gray, in his first start for the club, sent a cross to Sebastian Vivas. Vivas then headed it into the path of Jonathan Nyandjo who slotted the ball into the back of the net for his first Tormenta goal. This is right after a fantastic performance from Nyandjo in the last match where he assisted Bazini's second goal against AV Alta FC.

Turning attention to the second half, Nyandjo was given rest as Niall Reid-Stephen took his place in the 75th minute. Reid-Stephen shined brightly against Harbor City, having scored a brace in the first round of the Open Cup. The second goal of the night was kicked off by tonight's captain, Conor Doyle who sent the ball on a breakaway for Niall to shoot above the keeper and extend the lead.

After Vivas was taken down by a foul, Reid-Stephen received another opportunity to score in the form of a free kick. In the 80th minute, the Barbadian rookie stepped up and coolly converted, curling the ball around the wall and past Harbor City's keeper to solidify Tormenta's 3-0 victory.

Tormenta FC has now scored a brace in every match so far in 2025. The first two braces were recorded by Mason Tunbridge and Yaniv Bazini in League One play.

Coming Up Next: Next weekend, South Georgia returns to League One play on Saturday, March 29, for its third home match this month, hosting the 2024 league champions, Union Omaha. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available here.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 3:0 Harbor City FC

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 23', Jonathan Nyandjo (Sebastian Vivas)

TRM: 75', Niall Reid-Stephen (Conor Doyle)

TRM: 80', Niall Reid-Stephen (Free kick)

Misconduct Summary:

HAR: 73' Mario Licor (Yellow)

