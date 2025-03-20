Jacks Win in Extra Time over Long Island in US Open Cup First Round, 3-2

UNIONDALE, NY - #15 Rafael Jauregui scored his first two goals with the club as Charlotte Independence defeated the Long Island Rough Riders in extra time, 3-2, to advance to the second round of the US Open Cup amidst harsh weather at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

The game started with both teams feeling each other out, adjusting to the cold, foggy, and rainy conditions in Uniondale. Charlotte had the most of the possession in the first 20 minutes, with #6 Omar Ciss having the best chance with a low strike from the top of the box saved in the 16th minute.

USL League Two side Long Island then had a solid spell of their own, testing Charlotte goalkeeper #12 Drew Romig, who made his best save of the half in the 20th minute diving to his left to swat a shot away.

Long Island forward Jacob Woznicki nearly put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute. With Romig out of position, Woznicki put the ball just past the post from the center of the box on a golden opportunity.

Both teams headed to the locker rooms for warmth and adjustments, knotted at zero.

Long Island struck quickly out of the half. In what initially seemed harmless, Woznicki decided to fire a volley from the edge of the box, beating Romig with a dipping strike to give the Rough Riders an unlikely lead.

Charlotte dominated the remaining 40 minutes of the second half. #99 Christian Chaney fired a free kick just over the bar in the 60th minute, #26 Souaibou Marou nearly finished an in-tight chance in the 70th minute, and #3 Pele Ousmanou's header in the 75th minute was punched off the goal line.

Finally, in the 79th minute, Chaney played a gorgeous through ball to an on-running #15 Rafael Jauregui who cooly finished into the bottom left corner to equalize the score.

90 minutes was not enough to determine a winner, so the first round match headed to extra time.

The Jacks took their first lead of the match in the 104th minute. Chaney converted a lovely soaring side volley into the bottom corner, set up with a pretty cutback cross from #17 Clay Dimick.

Long Island was quick to respond. The Rough Riders swung in a corner and a bouncing ball in the penalty area fell to the feet of forward Elias Khodri, who thundered in a volley from the penalty spot in the 107th minute and suddenly, the game was 2-2.

However, again, the tie game was short-lived. Within the same minute, Long Island failed to clear their lines and it led to the fourth volley finish of the evening. This time, it was Jauregui burying the chance for his second of the match and the Jacks immediately retook the lead, 3-2.

Long Island pressed for another equalizer as extra time dwindled down, but the Jacks defense stood tall and held on for the win to advance to the US Open Cup second round.

QUOTES:

Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"These teams are always difficult. Credit to Long Island, they played well. I thought our guys showed a lot of character to come back from the goal down...We right away pulled the third goal back in extra tine and I thought we managed the game pretty well, so credit to our guys."

Jeffries on youngster Rafael Jauregui's development:

"We scouted him and thought we saw a guy who is clever with good feet, but has some different ideas in and around the box, and then tonight, it showed with two great finishes. Even just his movement off Chaney and some of his chances and passes he slipped inside the box were really clever...He is the type of player that you feel can develop into a higher-level player and hopefully have success here."

Rafael Jauregui on his two-goal game:

"It means a lot for me to score my first two goals for the club but most importantly, helping the team secure a win after a hard 120 minutes."

Christian Chaney on the team's resiliency:

"It is a testament to who we are as a group. In tough times, we are trying to dig deep and find a way to win and stay together. I know it is the US Open Cup and not [USL] League One, but I think this will be the approach every game. Day by day, we keep pushing forward."

