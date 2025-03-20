Match Forecast - Tormenta FC v Harbor City FC

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC kicks off the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a home match against UPSL's Harbor City FC. The stage is set for the two teams to face off at Tormenta Stadium on Thursday, March 20, at 7:00 p.m.

With the honor of being Georgia's lone representative, Tormenta FC goes into the Open Cup with the hopes of continuing the trend of beating higher division teams and making deep runs in the competition. With this in mind, the Ibis' first goal is to win the First Round by beating the Melbourne-based team, Harbor City FC.

Most recently, Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini's brace in the previous match against AV Alta FC landed him a position on USL League One's Team of the Week, with teammate Jonathan Nyandjo earning an honorable mention. Their synergy could prove useful in Thursday's game if carried over. Additionally, Austin Pack impressed by providing the first clean sheet of the season in last Saturday's matchup and making crucial saves while the backline provided multiple clearances and defensive support. The team's strengths are something to watch for in the historic tournament's opener.

Next weekend, South Georgia will return to League One play on Saturday, March 29, for its third home match this month, hosting the 2024 league champions.

