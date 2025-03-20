Mingos Take Care of Business in the Opening Round of the Us Open Cup Matchup against Duluth FC

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC came out swinging in their second US Open Cup matchup against Duluth FC. The Mingos created chances early, including being awarded a corner kick in the first minute of the match and an excellent header opportunity that missed just shy of the net for newcomer Nico Brown. As the match progressed, the Mingos retained control and possession, causing frustrations to flare from Duluth FC resulting in two yellow and one red card for Duluth players Doyle, Fernandez, and Mihov respectively.

"This game meant a lot for us to put things back on track," said Defender, Papo Sousa, when asked about the match. "It's always good to feel a win again and to have that instilled in the locker room is great for the boys. We knew tonight was a must-win game."

The second half saw a spark of life from Duluth, despite being a man down, when Mario Fernandez put one in the back of the net in the 64th minute. The pace of the match quickened due to the equalizing goal until the 86th minute when the recently-signed Mingo, Eddie Munjoma, put Forward ahead 2-1 with a stunning assist from Devin Boyce. After Munjoma's goal, the floodgates opened for the 'Gos, scoring three more goals from Galindrez (86', 90'+6') and Murphy Jr. (90'+3'). Boyce finished the night with an impressive three assists.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Sousa (39') - Garett McLaughlin assists

1-1 DFC, Mario Fernandez (63')

2-1 MAD, Eddie Minjoma (73') - Devin Boyce assists

3-1 MAD, Juan Galindrez Mosquera (86') - Deven Boyce assists

4-1 MAD, John Murphy Jr. (90'+3') - Deven Boyce assists

5-1 MAD, Juan Galindrez Mosquera (90' + 6')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, DFC - Rory Doyle (22')

Yellow, DFC - Mario Hernandez (31')

Red, DFC - Aleksander Mihov (35')

Yellow, MAD - Laurence Bell (63')

Yellow, DFC - Alexis Santamira (88')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC takes on the UW-Madison Men's Soccer team in the annual Battle for Madison. The match is set for Saturday, April 5th at 6pm CT. Tickets are on sale now!

Lineup Notes

DFC: #1 Braman, #3 Starling, #6 Solares (Santamaria 77'), #7 Van Den Beld (Limmer 45'), #10 Fernandez, #15 Sumner (King 77'), #16 Doyle, #19 Pearson (Hylton), #21 Mihov, #22 Ruiz Garcia (Sola Gustran), #23 Adams

Subs not used: Limmer, Paredes

MAD: #5 Mehl, #7 Dietrich (Mesias 62'), #9 McLaughlin (Boyce 62'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #19 Galindrez, #20 Bell, #21 Carrera-García (Murphy Jr. 82'), #25 Sousa (Munjoma 62'), #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown

Subs not used: Bartman, Finnerty, Garcia

Match Action

