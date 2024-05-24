Spokane Velocity FC Signs Left Winger Azriel Gonzalez

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







The Lilac City is set to meet another fresh face for Spokane Velocity FC as the club hits the midpoint of its inaugural season.

Left winger Azriel Gonzalez, 23, is joining Velocity, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to be adding another young and exciting player to the roster," said Head Coach Leigh Veidman. "Azriel is a player who comes with deep experience for his age with six seasons in the USL Championship, two seasons in the CPL and also experience with the U.S. Youth National Team."

The attacking wing hails from Las Vegas and last suited up in USL Championship for his hometown club, the Las Vegas Lights FC, where he had 21 appearances and five goals. He shined in the 2023 US Open Cup for the Lights, scoring two goals in the only two matches he appeared in.

Despite just turning 23, Gonzalez has a plethora of experience with multiple clubs. His professional debut came in 2017 for the Tacoma Defiance (back then named Seattle Sounders FC 2), where he made 69 appearances and found the back of the net 10 times. He also played in 2021 and 2022 for FC Edmonton in the Canadian Premier League.

"In each season Gonzalez has shown he can produce, which is key for an attacking player," Veidman added. "He brings a slightly different profile to our team."

While the Nevada native prefers the left wing, he has also scored and made plays from other positions as well, with goals at left midfield (3), center-forward (2), right midfield (1) and central midfield (1).

