USL Jägermeister Cup Continues at CHI Memorial Stadium

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







This Saturday, May 25th, the Chattanooga Red Wolves return to The Den for their third USL Jägermeister Cup match against Lexington SC at CHI Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Lexington, Kentucky for the first regular season road match of the season on March 15th to face off against Lexington SC. Despite Chattanooga dominating the first half and taking 15 shots in the game, Lexington snuck out with a 1-0 win. Chattanooga dominated the match but the tides turned when key playmaker Jonny Felipe went down with a significant injury. Lexington secured the win by finding the net just before the 80th minute of the match. The Red Wolves will travel to Lexington on August 31st for their next meeting of the USL Jägermeister Cup before hosting the final meeting of the clubs on October 26th to conclude the regular season.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves' last USL Jägermeister Cup was against Richmond Kicker on May 11 at CHI Memorial Stadium where Chattanooga picked up a 1-0 victory at home. After USL League One Player of the Month and Red Wolves leading scorer went down with a significant injury at the end of the first half, the Red Wolves persisted and Stefan Lukic knocked in a late game winner to capture all three points.

Lexington SC last competed in the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, May 11th, taking down Central Valley Fuego in penalty kicks after a 2-2 scoreline following stoppage time. A red card in the fifth minute brought Fuego down a man and Cameron Lancaster grabbed the first goal of the match off the subsequent free kick. Ates Diouf scored in the 22nd minute that allowed Lexington to carry a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Fuego managed a goal in the 65th minute to get on the board followed by a stoppage time tying goal in the 91st minute to send the match into penalties, per Jägermeister Cup rules. Lexington scored three penalty kicks before Fuego managed their first. Lexington's Jorge Corrales secured the win and extra point for his side with a fourth successful penalty.

Heading into this weekend's match Chattanooga will look to new faces to lead the team. Chattanooga currently has six players out or questionable for the match due to injuries.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves open the month of June with a gauntlet of matches, playing three between June 2nd and June 8th. They travel to Greenville, South Carolina to compete against Greenville Triumph FC on June 2nd followed by home games on June 5th against Union Omaha and June 8th against Forward Madison.

This week's match will be followed by the first post match fireworks show of the season. Fans can take advantage of the Red White & Brews ticket package to receive one general admission ticket and two vouchers for hard seltzers, available for purchase.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.