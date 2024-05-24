Forward Madison FC Releases 2024 Purple Paradise Goalkeeper Kit

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC has unveiled its newest kit, the Purple Paradise Goalkeeper Kit, for the 2024 season.

This new keeper kit features many of the tropical designs Forward has become known for, along with the infamous flamingoes. Alongside the tropical flora are wood violets, Wisconsin's state flower, and hidden in the design are "DCVIII" (608) and Breese Stevens Field.

The purple and mint colors represent a fresh new colorway for the boys who are typically in pink and blue. The geometric pattern is angled to match the sash of the 2024 Home Kit.

The Purple Paradise Goalkeeper Kit is available now, online and in-store. The kit will be available to purchase at the match tomorrow when Forward Madison hosts One Knoxville SC in the third round of the Jägermeister Cup at 6pm. Tickets for that match are still available.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.