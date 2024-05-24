Odom East and USL Spokane Announce Partnership

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Odom East named Impact Blue Elite partner, USL Spokane's second tier elite partnership.

Odom East is a family-owned wholesale beverage distributor throughout five states including Washington. They represent, market and distribute premium beverage suppliers throughout the northwest and concentrate on building and supporting local communities through local sponsorships.

"I am personally so grateful to Jack Cosgrove and Henry Leen for their contributions to USL Spokane with Odom East. Their portfolio of brands in Modelo, Coors Light, White Claw, and Brickwest Brewing will continue to deliver to the Inland Empire a premier professional soccer experience for fans to enjoy!" commented Tate Kelly, Vice President of Partnerships.

Some companies in Odom's brand portfolio, such as Modelo, Coors Light, White Claw, and Brickwest Brewing Co. already have ties to Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC.

Modelo, Coors Light, and White Claw are all available for purchase at ONE Spokane Stadium during match day and at Brickwest Brewing Co. hosted watch parties for Velocity FC away games.

As part of USL Spokane and Odom East's partnership Modelo, Coors Light, White Claw, and Brickwest Brewing Co. will have branding throughout match days for Velocity FC and Zephyr FC.

The Odom Corporation is extremely excited to help support professional soccer and what it will bring to the local community. It was a pleasure working with such a professional group to bring this sponsorship to reality. We look forward to a long term partnership. Good luck to Zephyr and Velocity teams this coming season.

This brand visibility will include signage on Velocity FC's videoboard and TV Facing field LED's along with on the Club's social media and TV Broadcast. This will further connect Velocity FC fans to groups that are working to support the expansion of professional soccer into the Inland Northwest.

