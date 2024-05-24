Get to Know Our Opponent: Spokane Velocity FC

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Match #8 Info- Greenville Triumph (GVL) at Spokane Velocity FC (SPK)

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Location: ONE Spokane Stadium, 501 W Gardner, Spokane, Washington

Watch: ESPN+

Spokane Velocity FC has had a mediocre start to their first-ever season, as they sit at a 3-3-1 record heading into the third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup against the Triumph. The game features a rematch of both team's season openers, which saw the Triumph defeat Spokane 3-1. With both teams sitting at 1-0-1 in the USL Jägermeister Cup, each team can cement themselves at the top of their groups with a win.

Luis Gil- A former MLS player, Gil is in his first season with the Velocity and his third season in USL League One after being a member of Union Omaha in 2022-2023. Gil has solidified himself as a key midfielder for Spokane, leading the team with two goals and two assists in seven appearances, as well as chances created with 11. Gil also received the honor of being named the first captain in Velocity history and has lived up to that honor this season.

Josh Dolling- Dolling spent last season in the USL Championship as a member of New Mexico United and the Las Vegas Lights and is in his first season in USL League 1. Through his seven appearances this season, Dolling has netted one goal: a penalty shot and the initial goal for the Velocity in their opening game against Greenville. With Dolling facing a familiar opponent, the forward will have the opportunity to match his success in the teams' second meeting.

The USL Jägermeister Cup is a World Cup-style tournament that uses modifications to the traditional rules of soccer to provide a more offensive style of soccer, with penalty shootouts determining match winners during the group stage and goals scored being the first tie-breaker in group standings. It is an in-season tournament consisting of eight matches played by each club in group play, with four matches being played at home and four away. Each club will play two matches against the other clubs in their group and two matches against clubs outside of their group.

