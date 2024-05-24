Charlotte Independence Welcome Ryan Behrmann and Ethan Yates on USL Academy Contracts

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defenders Ryan Behrmann and Ethan Yates have joined the team on USL Academy Contracts. Both players have also competed for the Charlotte Independence USL League Two squad and will go on to play Division I college soccer this fall.

"Ryan and Ethan have been in training with us since the start of preseason and have competed well with our group," Head Coach Mike Jeffries shared. "Ryan is an athletic center back - very confident and capable of playing out of the back and a hard, physical defender. Ethan plays as a wing back and has shown defensive tenacity and is effective coming forward from the back. Through their development with our USL Academy, both players have solid fundamentals and a strong, professional mentality."

RYAN BEHRMANN, DEFENDER

In 2023, Behrmann led the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club to a USL Academy League Championship. He captained the team and was named to the 2023 USL Academy League Playoffs All-Tournament First Team.

Behrmann competed with the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club during the 2021/22 ECNL season, earning All-Conference honors.

"I'm excited to play with these great players and learn as much as possible from them," Behrmann shared.

Earlier this spring, Behrmann committed to play collegiate soccer for Army West Point beginning this fall.

ETHAN YATES, DEFENDER

Yates was a member of the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club squad which won the 2023 USL Academy League Championship. Also competing for the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, Yates received 2021/22 ECNL All-Conference honors.

"I am excited to be playing with high level class players and achieving team goals together," Yates said.

Yates is committed to play collegiate soccer at UNC Wilmington starting this fall.

