Spokane Gives up Two Early Goals, Falls 2-1 vs Winterhawks at EWU

September 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Cheney, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs made the twenty-minute drive east to Cheney, Washington on Thursday night to face-off against division foe Portland Winterhawks on the campus of nearby Eastern Washington University.

Portland was off the mark first, with two early goals from Ryder Thompson and David Hoy in the first period.

It was a young defenseman showcasing his offensive skills to get Spokane on the board at 10:10 in the first. Rhett Sather took the feed from Mathis Preston across the blue line before driving the net with a nifty flick over the goaltenders' shoulder for his first of the preseason. Owen Schoettler with the other apple on the play.

The second period would finish without a goal despite the physical and eventful play, with scoring chances and strong saves at both ends.

Neither team could add a score in the third, despite piling on the scoring chances.

Spokane would finish with a 35-32 shot advantage with Cooper Michaluk making 30 saves, including 19 over the final two periods.

Up next Spokane will head to Tri-City to take on Wenatchee Friday afternoon at 3 PM and the Americans on Saturday at 6 PM.

Single game tickets to all Spokane Chiefs home games are now on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.