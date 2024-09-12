Eight Rockets to Attend NHL Rookie Camps

Eight Kelowna Rockets are attending NHL Rookie Camps and tournaments in the coming days.

Forwards Tij Iginla (Utah Hockey Club), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville Predators) and Max Graham (New Jersey Devils) will attend their first NHL fall camps after being selected in the 2024 NHL Draft this past June in Vegas.

Iginla is entering his third season in the WHL and second with the Rockets. The sixth overall pick to Utah played in 64 games last season in Kelowna, registering 47 goals and 84 points. Utah prospects will be participating in the Rookie Faceoff tournament September 13-16.

Gojsic wrapped up an impressive first campaign in the WHL where he scored 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games with the Rockets. The Langley, B.C., native will take part in Predators rookie camp and will also participate in the NHL Rookie Showcase Sept. 13-16 in the Music City.

Graham is entering his final season in the WHL as the 20-year-old power forward was selected by the Devils after a strong 19-year-old season that saw him finish with 20 goals, 42 points and 135 penalty minutes in 67 games in Kelowna. Graham will compete in the Prospects Challenge Sept. 13-16.

Rockets leading scorer from last season Andrew Cristall (Washington Capitals) and Caden Price (Seattle Kraken) are both attending their second rookie camps, as is Rockets 2023 CHL Import Draft Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues). Capitals rookie camp will go from September 13-16 while Seattle's is September 12-17 which includes two rookie games against Colorado and Vegas on the 14th and 15th. Blues camp will go from the 13-16 and includes games against Chicago, and Minnesota.

Rockets forward Ethan Neutens (Los Angeles Kings) and defenceman Carter Kowalyk (Carolina Hurricanes) were also invited to part in NHL rookie camps. Kings' rookies will be hosting and participating in the Rookie Faceoff tournament while those at Hurricanes camp will partake in the NHL Rookie Showcase in Nashville.

The Kelowna Rockets will host the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 21 for their home opener at Prospera Place. Tickets are on sale now at selectyourtickets.com, the Select Your Tickets box office at Prospera Place or by phone at 250-762-5050.

