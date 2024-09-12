Chiefs Sign 2024 CHL Import Pick Asanali Sarkenov

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that forward prospect Asanali Sarkenov has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Sarkenov was selected in the first round (20th-overall) of this year's CHL Import Draft in July.

"Asanali is a power forward with a big frame who likes to play a physical game," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He has a heavy shot that can create scoring opportunities and is relentless while in pursuit of the puck."

Sarkenov, a 6-foot-4 winger, spent the 2023-24 season with Snezhnye Barsy Nur-Sultan (MHL) where he chipped in five goals and three assists. He also spent six games with MHK Barys Astana (Kazakhstan Jastar) where he tallied nine total points with five goals. He tacked on another three goals and an assist over eight playoff games.

Sarkenov made a name for himself at this year's IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland by scoring a hat trick against Team Canada on April 30. He wore an "A" for his squad and was tied for the team lead in scoring (4-1-5) throughout Kazakhstan's five games in the tournament. The event marked the first time since 2003 that Kazakhstan competed among the top 10 teams at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

CHL teams are permitted two Import players on each roster and the signing of Sarkenov gives Spokane three going into the second week of pre-season. Spokane will have until September 25, 2024 to decide which two import players will remain on the roster for the season.

