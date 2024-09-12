T-Birds Sign Theo McBride

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the signing of Goaltender Theo McBride to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Theodore is a goalie that we identified early in his draft season and followed throughout the year," Said General Manager Bil La Forge "He came to our camp and looked comfortable from the first ice session. We are very excited to add him to our strong group of goaltenders for the future".

McBride was drafted by the T-Birds in the 10th round 203rd overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

McBride spent the 2023 season with the Calgary North Stars U15 AAA, boasting a .931 save percentage and 2.21 goals against average in 18 games played.

