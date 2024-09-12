Pats Announce Exciting Details for 2024 Home Opener

Regina, Sask. - Hockey officially returns to the Brandt Centre on Saturday, September 21 as the Regina Pats host the Brandon Wheat Kings in their 2024 home opener.

The 2024 home opener will feature a new start time for Saturday home games, as the Pats will play 13 Saturday games this season, with ALL starting at 6pm!

Make sure to get to the Brandt Centre early, as the Pats will build excitement for the 2024-25 season, and 2024 home opener with a pre-game Tailgate Party!

TAILGATE PARTY

WHERE: ITC - Hall A. Access the event using the main ITC entrance.

WHEN: From 3-5pm with puck drop at 6pm.

Food and Drink

Ticket holders are invited to take part in a FREE BBQ which includes a Hamburger/Hot Dog, Chips & Pop/Water.

Entertainment

Join us for an exciting two hours of jammed packed fun with many entertainment options for everyone. There will be live music with Justin LaBrash performing, as well as sign making, Pats player autographs, selfies with K9 and his mascot friends.

GIVEAWAYS

Doors to the Brandt Centre open at 5pm. ALL fans will receive a FREE glow necklace to wear during our pre-game show! The first 500 fans will receive a FREE bag of popcorn. Magnet schedules and pocket schedules will also be available throughout the arena so you can keep up to date with all the Pats games for the 2024-25 season.

PRE-GAME

See Them Rise for the 2024-25 Regina Pats! Join us in welcoming this year's team during the pre-game show and player introductions. The pre-game show includes an exciting, sensational season opening video, a new look for your Regina Pats!

IN-GAME

Be sure to grab your tickets at the raffle table located on west concourse of the Brandt Centre for a chance to win a game worn Connor Bedard jersey.

POST-GAME

Autograph Alley will also be making its return! Fans can head to the south-east concourse (box office side) after the game for autographs from Kolten Bridgeman, Sam Oremba, Zach Moore and Cole Temple.

The Pats are extremely excited to welcome fans into the Brandt Centre for the 2024-25 season, and can't wait to see you on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the game are available by stopping by the Brandt Centre box office or at reginapats.com/tickets.

