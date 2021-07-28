Spokane Erases Four-Run Deficit, Wins with 8-6 Redband Rally

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians have had a flare for the dramatic at Avista Stadium lately. When they were home last, the Indians and Eugene Emeralds combined for 113 runs in six games, and Spokane used a 10-run inning to come back and win one of those games. In Tuesday's series opener against Vancouver, the Indians fought back from a 5-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to beat the Canadians, 8-6, on Bark in the Park Night presented by Living Water Lawn and Tree Care.

--TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia smacked a three-run shot to cut Vancouver's lead to a run in the bottom of the sixth. It was the third bomb for the former UCLA Bruin in his last five games. He took over the lead league with 14 homers on the season and continues to lead the league in RBI with 57.

Kyle Datres' lone hit of the game was a big one! The North Carolina Tar Heel liend a go-ahead RBI single in the 7th inning that scored two Spokane runs. Datres would later score in the inning on a throwing error.

Moises Ceja steadied the ship after starting pitcher Mitch Kilkenny didn't get out of the first inning. Ceja threw four shutout innings out of the bullpen while allowing just three hits and striking out a pair.

BY THE NUMBERS

Tonight's 8-6 final score broke a streak of seven-straight games at Avista Stadium where at least one team scored 10+ runs.

In Mitch Kilkenny's last two home starts, he has given nine runs in just 1.2 total innings. In his seven other starts, he has a 2.43 ERA and a 4-0 record.

The Indians are now 7-6 in games where Toglia hits a home run, including wins in each of his last five.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane tied the game at five on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. That's when Spokane wreaked havoc on the basepaths. Niko Decolati stole second base to put himself in scoring position and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hunter Stovall worked a walk and then stole second, putting two men in scoring position for Kyle Datres, who laced one into left field to score both runners and give Spokane a 7-5 lead.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Everett worked out of a ninth inning jam to defeat Eugene, 5-4, in a battle atop the High-A West. The AquaSox extended their first place lead to 7.5 games.

Tri-City upended Hillsboro, 6-1, in their series opener.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues its six-game series and 12-game homestand on Wednesday for Family Feast and Native Culture Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and KAYU-TV . Join us as we celebrate Native Culture in the Inland Northwest. Plus, hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are just $2 for Family Feast Night. Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

