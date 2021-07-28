Pina Impresses in Series Opening Win

Behind a strong night from the pitching staff the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-43) topped the Hillsboro Hops 6-1 on Tuesday evening at Ron Tonkin Field. Tri-City starter Robinson Pina earned the win after allowing three hits and one run with 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

The offense gave Pina and the rest of the team's hurlers plenty of support. The Dust Devils scored three runs in the third inning, giving the team an advantage they would not relinquish the rest of the game. Newcomer Kevin Maitan made an impact in his debut with the team, driving in two runs with a pair of clutch two-out hits. In addition to Maitan's strong night at the plate, Livan Soto and Jordyn Adams also had multiple this in the victory.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send left-hander Hector Yan to the mound. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Slade Cecconi. First pitch from Ron Tonkin Field is set for 1:05 PM and will only be available to listen at dustdevilsbaseball.com.

