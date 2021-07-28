Marlowe and Frogs Hop Ahead, 5-4

July 28, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - After tying the game multiple times, the Everett AquaSox (48-23) defeated the Eugene Emeralds (41-31), 5-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cade Marlowe drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI double along the left-field line. Eugene answered the next inning, tying the game when Heath Quinn hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Ricardo Genoves to score.

Jake Anchia put the 'Sox back in the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. The game remained 2-1 until the top of the fifth; RBIs from Brett Auerbach and Sean Roby gave the Emeralds a 3-2 lead. Marlowe tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly, allowing Victor Labrada to score from third.

Cody Grosse hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, but the Frogs' lead was short-lived. Auerbach crushed a solo homer in the top of the seventh, tying the game 4-4. The AquaSox surged ahead in the bottom of the seventh when Marlowe hit his second double and third RBI of the game, driving in Kaden Polcovich for the Frogs' fifth run. LHP Ben Onyshko closed the game, striking out three consecutive batters to solidify the 5-4 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Travis Kuhn was awarded the win, pitching 1.2 innings with two strikeouts in his first AquaSox outing since 2019. At the plate, the 'Sox registered three doubles and one home run. Marlowe led the way, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, July 28 for games two and three against the Eugene Emeralds. Wednesday is a doubleheader; the Frogs will play two seven-inning games. The first pitch for the first game is set for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Game two will start 40 minutes after game one concludes. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the games, you can always tune in from home.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.