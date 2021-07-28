Bullpen Implodes Late as C's Lose Again

SPOKANE, WA - Seven walks over the course of 16 batters between the sixth and the seventh doomed the Vancouver Canadians Tuesday night in an 8-6 loss to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) at Avista Stadium.

Leading 5-1 to start the bottom of the sixth, the C's surrendered a double, a walk and a three-run home run to Michael Toglia - his league-best 14th of the year - that cut the advantage to a single run before an out was recorded in the at-bat following Toglia's blast. A pitching change brought in Will McAffer (L, 0-2), who proceeded to walk the bases loaded with two outs before a leaping catch at the wall in the left field by Sebastian Espino stranded three runners on base and preserved the lead.

The bottom of the seventh proved to be the difference. McAffer walked the first two batters of the inning before he was removed for Parker Caracci. His first batter lined one to the gap in right-center where Eric Rivera made a full extension diving catch to prevent a run from scoring, but the lead runner moved to third. The next hitter flied to center for a sac fly that tied the game 5-5. A steal, a wild pitch, a walk and another steal had runners at second and third with two outs. Kyle Datres singled home both runners to give the Tribe their first lead of the night before a wild pitch and a throwing error scored Datres - who had gone to second on the throw home following his single - to make it 8-5.

Vancouver brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after a Ryan Gold single and Phil Clarke's first triple of the year but Ra strikeout looking ended the game.

Things started out swimmingly for the C's. They scored four runs in the first on five singles and a pair of walks - including RBI knocks from Spencer Horwitz, Gold, Will Robertson and Ronny Brito - to bounce Spokane starter Mitch Kilkenny from the game after just eight batters. Clarke hit his first career Advanced-A home run in the fifth to put Vancouver up 5-1.

Nick Fraze got the start and commanded the zone for three innings. His only blemish was a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the third.

With the loss, the Canadians have fallen into fourth place for the first time since May 11 after they lost in ten innings to Spokane before starting their historic eight-game winning streak the next day.

The series continues Wednesday night. #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) CJ Van Eyk gets the nod for Vancouver while Spokane will send Will Ethridge to the hill. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

