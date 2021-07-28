Hops' Hitters Bedeviled in Series Opener

In the series opener, the Hillsboro Hops fell at home against the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-1. It was the second of three games Arizona Diamondbacks' catcher Carson Kelly is rehabbing in the Hops. The Westview High School native finished with two double and Hillsboro's lone run.

Brandon Pfaadt (2-4) started for the Hops and pitched out of a jam in the first inning. After a ground rule double and a two-out walk, Pfaadt forced Franklin Torres to pop out to retire the side. Following a quick second inning, the Dust Devils' bats teed off on Pfaadt for three runs in the third. The right hander allowed four hits in the inning, including two doubles and a triple. Pfaadt tossed a scoreless fourth inning before being pulled after allowing six hits and three earned runs, suffering his fourth loss since joining the Hops.

Robinson Pina (2-4) countered for Tri-City and baffled the Hops' batters into the sixth inning. Despite entering the contest with a 5.66 ERA, Pina recorded 11 strike outs while only allowing three hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings.

Hillsboro's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth on and RBI double by Tristin English. With one out, Kelly hit a high fly ball to center field that Jordyn Adams lost in the stadium lights. Kelly earned his second double of the game on the play. English capitalized on the break with a double to bring in Kelly to close the deficit to 4-1.

That would be all the life for the Hops as they were scoreless over the last three frames. Hillsboro mustered only up four hits while striking out 15 times. Kelly was the only player on the club with multiple hits.

Hillsboro (31-40) will face off against Tri-City (29-43) again tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 12:50.

