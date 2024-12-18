Spokane Chiefs Set Holiday Hours

December 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs Ticket Office and Team Store will have special hours over the holiday period.

The Ticket Office will be closed December 18th-December 25th and again on January 1st.

The Team Store will be open select hours over the holidays and will be closed December 20th-December 25th and again on January 1st.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.