Spokane Chiefs Set Holiday Hours
December 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
The Spokane Chiefs Ticket Office and Team Store will have special hours over the holiday period.
The Ticket Office will be closed December 18th-December 25th and again on January 1st.
The Team Store will be open select hours over the holidays and will be closed December 20th-December 25th and again on January 1st.
