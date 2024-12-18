Oil Kings Fall to Raiders in Final Game Before Holiday Break

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night after falling 5-2 to the Prince Albert Raiders.

Only one goal was scored at five-on-five in this hockey game, and it was the first of the game from Brayden Dube to give Prince Albert the 1-0 lead.

In the second, Edmonton was able to grab a 2-1 lead after powerplay goals from Gavin Hodnett 48 seconds into the period, and Marshall Finnie at the 16:11 mark of the frame. However, Prince Albert would tie it up on a powerplay as Lukas Dragicevic would score with under two minutes to play in the second.

Niall Crocker scored twice in the third, also on powerplays, while Krzysztof Macias added the empty netter to make it a 5-2 game.

The Edmonton powerplay was 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 3-for-6. Alex Worthington made 28 saves in the Oil Kings net.

The Oil Kings are now on their Holiday Break until December 27 when they visit the Red Deer Rebels.

