Ekström Hat Trick Not Enough as Chiefs Let in Six Goals in Defeat

December 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, OR - Spokane traveled to Portland for the final game of the first half on Tuesday night to take on the Winterhawks the fourth time this season. Chiefs' captain Berkly Catton and forward Asanali Sarkenov are both away from the team with Team Canada and Team Kazakhstan, respectively, for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship taking place December 26th through January 5th.

The Chiefs started sluggishly, with Portland scoring twice in the first. Buttazzoni scored at 4:59 while Kyle Chyzowski scored after a d-zone turnover at the 13:34 mark.

Rasmus Ekström got the Chiefs on the board at 15:18 after slipping the one-timer passed the Portland netminder. Smyth Rebman and Rhett Sather provided the assists on the play.

The Swede was not done there as he added a second, this time on the 4-on-3 power play. Ekström and Crampton played keep-away before Rasmus let it rip, making it a 2-2 game.

Shea Van Olm scored a sensational coast-to-coast goal on the delayed power play at 17:43. The Chiefs' 20-year-old picked up the puck in the defensive zone and weaved through the defense before finishing with the backhand for his WHL-leading 27th goal of the season.

Going into the third period, the Chiefs held a 3-2 lead.

Portland would score four goals in the third period, including an empty net goal to put a stamp on this game. Weiermair (x2), Chyzowski, and Yaremko added to tally for the home team. Rasmus Ekström completed his hat trick midway through the third with assists from Shea Van Olm and Brayden Crampton, but it was not enough as the Winterhawks emerged victorious, 6-4.

