Hawks Down Chiefs 6-4, Enter Holiday Break on Four-Game Win Streak

December 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks showcased their resilience in a back-and-forth battle against the Spokane Chiefs, powered by standout performances from Kyle Chyzowski, Alex Weiermair, and Tyson Yaremko to claim a thrilling 6-4 victory on home ice.

Game #32: Portland (6) vs. Spokane (4)

SOG: POR (45) - SPO (30)

PP: POR (2/4) - POR (2/6)

Saves: Štìbeták (26/30) - Cowan (40/45)

GAME NOTES:

Both Diego Buttazzoni (5G, 9A) and Tyson Jugnauth (16A) extended their point streaks to seven games on Tuesday night.

Buttazzoni tallied his 50th career WHL goal in the first period.

Kyle Chyzowski notched his 24th and 25th goals of the season, climbing into sole possession of second place in the league.

Tyson Yaremko recorded one goal and three assists for the first four-point night of his WHL career.

SCORING:

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (15) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kayd Ruedig

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (24) from Tyson Yaremko

SPO - Rasmus Ekström (14) from Smyth Rebman and Rhett Sather

SPO - Rasmus Ekström (15) from Brayden Crampton and Shea Van Olm (Power Play)

SPO - Shea Van Olm (27) from Brayden Crampton and Nathan Mayes

POR - Alex Weiermair (2) from Tyson Jugnauth and Tyson Yaremko

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (25) from Tyson Yaremko

SPO - Rasmus Ekström (16) from Shea Van Olm and Brayden Crampton (Power Play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (3) from Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Zakreski (Power Play)

POR - Tyson Yaremko (14)

GAME SUMMARY:

Diego Buttazzoni got the Winterhawks rolling early, netting his 50th career WHL goal with a one-timer from the right circle at 4:59 of the first period. Kyle Chyzowski doubled the lead midway through the frame, hammering home a shot from the slot off a setup from Tyson Yaremko. Spokane responded less than two minutes later, cutting the deficit to 2-1 before the intermission.

The Chiefs tied things up with a power-play goal at 5:55 of the second period, then grabbed the lead with another strike at 17:43. Portland responded with a surge early in the third, netting two quick goals to reclaim a 4-3 advantage. Alex Weiermair kickstarted the rally with his second goal of the season on the power play. Chyzowski followed up with his second of the night, netting a pinpoint shot blocker-side on the rush. Spokane drew level once more at 8:21 of the third, capitalizing on a two-man advantage. Alex Weiermair put Portland back in front with a scorching one-timer on the power play, and Tyson Yaremko capped off a stellar four-point night (1G, 3A) with an empty-net goal to secure the Winterhawks' 6-4 victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home after the holiday break to face the Tri-City Americans on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

