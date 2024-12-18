Broncos Solve Rebels on the Road

December 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Red Deer, AB - Broncos pull out gutsy 5-4 win against the Red Deer Rebels on the road to close out their Alberta road-trip Tuesday night!

The Rebels would counter on a Bronco turnover as Beckett Hamilton would open the scoring at 5:25 and then 1:08 later another unfortunate turnover and Trae Wilke would pick the corner on Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) and it's quickly 2-0 Rebels. Swift Current would get back into the swing of things quickly as Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would finally pitch fork a puck past Rebels goaltender Chase Wutzke and the Broncos were off and running as Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB). Again the Broncos would solve the Rebels as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would tap-in a Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) pass and Rylan Gould feed to tie the game at 2-2 at 14:28. Swift Current would finally take the lead for the first time in the evening as Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) 1:20 seconds later would re-direct an Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) point shot to give the Broncos a 3-2 lead. Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) would add a secondary assist to get the Broncos the lead heading to the second.

The second period would see a pair of late Broncos goals, first on the power play as on a 5 on 3 where Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would notch his 12th of the season, Dezainde and Birnie would draw assists on the mark. Then just 54 seconds later after the five on four portion of the power play concluded and a barrage of bodies in the Red Deer net and after the smoked cleared, Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) would snipe his 2nd of the season past Chase Wutzke from Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would give the Broncos a 5-2 lead heading to the final period before the holiday break.

The Rebels would rally back in the third as Kalan Lind would beat Joey Rocha early in the period at 3:28 while the Broncos thought they had taken a three-goal lead again on a Rylan Gould power play goal, it was reviewed for high-sticking and was overturned. Red Deer would get a late chance on a power play and the goalie pulled for a 6-on-4 sequence and Lind would re-direct his second of the period to get the Rebels within one at 5-4. But that's as close as the Broncos would get coming away with the win on the conclusion of their Alberta road-trip.

Swift Current is now off for the holiday break until December 27th when they will take on the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Followed by the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks game at home against Prince Albert on December 28th.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.