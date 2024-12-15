Spitfires Stop Red-Hot London

December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires hosted the London Knights in the second of a home and home series last night. On Friday night, the Spitfires fell 4-2 to the Knights at the Canada Life Place in London. Back in front of their home crowd at the WFCU, the Spitfires looked to prove they are indeed one of the top teams in the OHL. The Spitfires dominated offensively, outshooting the Knights 42-15 by the end of the 60 minutes.

In the first period, Henry Brzustewicz of the London Knights opened the scoring at 9:20. Cole Davis responded at 14:32, netting his 10th of the season, with the lone assist being credited to rookie defenseman Carter Hicks. The period ended with some four-on-four action as Windsor's captain Liam Greentree and London's Landon Sim were both sent to the box for roughing.

The second period brought some physical intensity, as Liam Greentree and Henry Brzustewicz dropped the gloves and were assessed 5-minute majors. Shortly after, Blake Montgomery of the London Knights would find the back of the net, giving the Knights a 2-1 lead. Montgomery's goal was the only one of the period.

In the third period, AJ Spellacy evened the score just 1:40 into the final frame. Despite being handed two power plays, the Spitfires couldn't capitalize until 17:38, when Jack Nesbitt scored the game winner for the Windsor Spitfires. Liam Greentree assisted on the goal, adding to his impressive 51 points in 31 games, while Carter Hicks notched his second assist of the night.

Looking ahead, the Spitfires return to action on Thursday December 19th, when the Guelph Storm visit the WFCU centre for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. After the Christmas break, Windsor will head up to Sault Ste. Marie for back-to-back games against the Greyhounds.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.