Generals Look to Bounce Back against Steelheads

December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the ice as they take on the Brampton Steelheads looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Oshawa is tied for first in the East Division despite the fact that they have dropped three straight. The Gens are looking to right the ship and get back in the win column as interim Head Coach Brad Malone looks to get his first win as a bench boss in the OHL.

The Brampton Steelheads come to town fourth in the Central Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference. Brampton has dropped four games in a row, with the last three losses all coming in overtime.

The last time that these two teams faced off against each other the Brampton Steelheads were the Mississauga Steelheads and it was the Generals skating away with a 2-1 overtime win.

After the Steelheads opened the scoring, it took the Gens until mid way through the third to find a response and it was Dylan Roobroeck getting Oshawa on the board.

Then just 45 seconds into the extra period Luca Marrelli sent the Steelheads' fans home broken hearted finding the back of the net ending the game.

On the Gens side, Jacob Oster made his return to the crease Friday night. The Generals netminder is coming off a Goaltender of The Year award and has played to the tune of a .903 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average.

For the Steelheads Luke Misa heads the ship with Porter Martone and Carson Rehkopf away at the World Juniors. Misa is third in points on the team as the forward has 43 points including 18 goals and 25 assists.

