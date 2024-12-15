Rangers Comeback Falls Just Short, Lose 3-2 to Knights
December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Adam Zawacki / London Knights)
London, ON - The Knights skated to an early 2-0 lead before Adrian Misaljevic cut the lead to one after 20 minutes of play. The Rangers would cut the lead to one once more in the game with a third period goal from Jack Pridham, but London would hold on for the 3-2 victory.
Adrian Misaljevic recorded his team-leading 16th goal of the season and Pridham scored his fourth goal in his last three games.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, LDN 1
1:16 Sam O'Reilly (11) - Noah Jenken
KIT 0, LDN 2
13:37 Blake Montgomery (8) - William Nicholl
KIT 1, LDN 2
16:57 Adrian Misaljevic (16) - Unassisted
2nd Period
KIT 1. LDN 3
16:19 Jacob Julien (7) - Jesse Nurmi
3rd Period
KIT 2, LDN 3
10:29 Jack Pridham (8) - Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Blake Montgomery (LDN)
Second Star: Austin Elliott (LDN)
Third Star: Henry Brzustewicz (LDN)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 29 - LDN 28
Power play: KIT 0/1 - LDN 0/2
FO%: KIT 45.8% - LDN 54.2%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 27/29 Saves, 2 GA
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 25/28 Saves, 3 AG
UP NEXT:
Kitchener will embark on a trip to Sarnia to wrap up their two-game road swing on Wednesday, December 18th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The club will then return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a matchup with the Ottawa 67's on home ice next Friday, December 20th for the annual Holiday Game. Puck drop against the Sting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights
(Adam Zawacki / London Knights)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024
- Rangers Comeback Falls Just Short, Lose 3-2 to Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Struggle in Brantford Sunday Afternoon - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spitfires Stop Red-Hot London - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Notes: at Brantford - December 15th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Head to London for First Road Battle with Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Look to Bounce Back against Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Comeback Falls Just Short, Lose 3-2 to Knights
- Kitchener Head to London for First Road Battle with Knights
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime
- Rangers Host Frontenacs for Out-Of-Conference Matchup
- Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week from December 2nd - December 8th