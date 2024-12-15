Rangers Comeback Falls Just Short, Lose 3-2 to Knights

December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers face off with the London Knights

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Adam Zawacki / London Knights)

London, ON - The Knights skated to an early 2-0 lead before Adrian Misaljevic cut the lead to one after 20 minutes of play. The Rangers would cut the lead to one once more in the game with a third period goal from Jack Pridham, but London would hold on for the 3-2 victory.

Adrian Misaljevic recorded his team-leading 16th goal of the season and Pridham scored his fourth goal in his last three games.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, LDN 1

1:16 Sam O'Reilly (11) - Noah Jenken

KIT 0, LDN 2

13:37 Blake Montgomery (8) - William Nicholl

KIT 1, LDN 2

16:57 Adrian Misaljevic (16) - Unassisted

2nd Period

KIT 1. LDN 3

16:19 Jacob Julien (7) - Jesse Nurmi

3rd Period

KIT 2, LDN 3

10:29 Jack Pridham (8) - Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Blake Montgomery (LDN)

Second Star: Austin Elliott (LDN)

Third Star: Henry Brzustewicz (LDN)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 29 - LDN 28

Power play: KIT 0/1 - LDN 0/2

FO%: KIT 45.8% - LDN 54.2%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 27/29 Saves, 2 GA

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 25/28 Saves, 3 AG

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will embark on a trip to Sarnia to wrap up their two-game road swing on Wednesday, December 18th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The club will then return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for a matchup with the Ottawa 67's on home ice next Friday, December 20th for the annual Holiday Game. Puck drop against the Sting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

