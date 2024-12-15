Generals Win Big against Steelheads

December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Oshawa Generals are at home again to take on the Brampton Steelheads and Anthony Figliomeni suited up as a General for his first OHL game. After a back-and-forth battle, the Generals came out with a 3-2 win.

The Steelheads fired first and were up one, scored by Captain Luke Misa. Both teams traded multiple penalties in the first, but the Generals hoped to return to tie up the game.

Luke Torrance netted his 13th of the season, assisted by Luca Marelli and Beckett Sennecke. Halfway through the first period, Sennecke skated right in front and netted the game's second goal.

The Steelheads managed to secure the tying goal of the game, scored by Jack Van Volsen in the last minute of the first.

The second period was slow on both sides and scoreless. Jacob Oster made a total of 20 saves against the Steelheads. By the end of the second both teams were tied, and going into the third, the Generals hoped to come out on top.

In the third period, the Steelheads tried to get past Oster but weren't able to. Captain Ben Danford sniped in the game-winning goal three minutes into the third. Figliomeni recorded his first assist and point in the OHL and as a General.

The Generals end their weekend with a big win and are back on Friday, December 20th for the last game before the Christmas break against the Brantford Bulldogs.

