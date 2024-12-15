Game Notes: at Brantford - December 15th, 2024

The Frontenacs have no time to reflect on last night's overtime defeat as they move on to a matchup against the Guelph Storm this afternoon at 2:07pm. The black and gold will wrap up their season series against the Storm, having already won their matchup on home ice by a 6-3 final. The Storm will be without star centreman and Philadelphia Flyers first rounder Jett Luchanko as it was just announced yesterday that he'll represent Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior tournament. Kingston will look to bounce back with a win against the Storm, who head into this afternoon sitting last in the OHL's Western Conference.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs won last contest in Brantford with a 4-1 victory

Brantford is winning the season series heading into this afternoon, 2-1

Finish the Weekend off Strong:

It's been a three-in-three weekend to forget up to this point. After having a 2-0 lead, the Kitchener Rangers came back and won in overtime 3-2 on Friday night. On Saturday afternoon, the Frontenacs ran into a hot goalie in Guelph and lost 4-3 in a shootout. Yes, Kingston has earned two out of a possible four points on the trip so far, but it could have been much better. It's time to finish the weekend off strong in Brantford against the Bulldogs, a place where they had one of their better games of the season in a 4-1 road victory.

Last Game for the Finns:

After today's game, Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen are trading in their black and gold for blue and white as they've been selected to represent Team Finland at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa. They'll leave on Monday for Team Finland camp, so it's the final game for a couple weeks for our Finnish imports.

While it's fantastic news for them, it's a big loss for the Frontenacs. Pieniniemi is a minute muncher on the blueline and Uronen is one of the top point getters for the black and gold. They'll be big holes to fill for Troy Mann and his coaching staff, but they'll be in the lineup this afternoon in Brantford. The Frontenacs have to take advantage and get two very crucial points while they can still bolster a full roster.

Next Home Game:

Friday, December 20th vs Peterborough Petes

Santa Claus is coming to town a little earlier than expected when he comes to our Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola on December 20th! He'll be making a last minute stop to the Limestone City to make sure he has all the Christmas wishes he needs from the good Frontenacs fans, and he'll be taking pictures in Community Corner as well! Coca-Cola will also be on sight and will be doing some major giveaways ALL NIGHT LONG! If Santa Claus can be here, so can you! We can't wait to see you as we celebrate the Holiday Season on December 20th.

