Frontenacs Struggle in Brantford Sunday Afternoon

December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, BFD 1

6:33 Jake O' Brien (15) - Cole Brown, Patrick Thomas

KGN 0, BFD 2

13:14 Nick Lardis (27)

KGN 1, BFD 2

15:41 Jacob Battaglia (19) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen

2nd Period

KGN 1, BFD 3

6:30 Noah Nelson (3)

KGN 1, BFD 4

13:33 Nick Lardis (28) - Patrick Thomas, Cole Brown

KGN 1, BFD 5

15:51 Daniel Chen (1) - Aidan O'Donnell, Owen Protz

KGN 1, BFD 6

15:51 Jake O'Brien (16) - Patrick Thomas

3rd Period

KGN 1, BFD 7

6:11 Aiden O'Donnell (4) - Daniel Chen

KGN 1, BFD 8

9:36 Adam Jiricek (1) - Daniel Chen, Lucas Moore

KGN 1, BFD 9

16:11 Adam Jiricek (2) - Aiden O'Donnell, Owen Protz

KGN 1, BFD 10

17:47 Joshua Avery (4) - Lucas Moore, Cole Brown

Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.