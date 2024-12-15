Frontenacs Struggle in Brantford Sunday Afternoon
December 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, BFD 1
6:33 Jake O' Brien (15) - Cole Brown, Patrick Thomas
KGN 0, BFD 2
13:14 Nick Lardis (27)
KGN 1, BFD 2
15:41 Jacob Battaglia (19) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen
2nd Period
KGN 1, BFD 3
6:30 Noah Nelson (3)
KGN 1, BFD 4
13:33 Nick Lardis (28) - Patrick Thomas, Cole Brown
KGN 1, BFD 5
15:51 Daniel Chen (1) - Aidan O'Donnell, Owen Protz
KGN 1, BFD 6
15:51 Jake O'Brien (16) - Patrick Thomas
3rd Period
KGN 1, BFD 7
6:11 Aiden O'Donnell (4) - Daniel Chen
KGN 1, BFD 8
9:36 Adam Jiricek (1) - Daniel Chen, Lucas Moore
KGN 1, BFD 9
16:11 Adam Jiricek (2) - Aiden O'Donnell, Owen Protz
KGN 1, BFD 10
17:47 Joshua Avery (4) - Lucas Moore, Cole Brown
Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!
