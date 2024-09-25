Spirit Open OHL Season, Raise Banner against Windsor Wednesday Night

September 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit open their 22nd OHL season at home against the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, September 25th. Saginaw's home opener comes as the league's standalone first game of the season, and the Spirit will celebrate their 2024 Memorial Cup Championship as they raise a banner to the rafters.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Pregame festivities in the Jolt Credit Union Event Park include live music, bounce houses, food trucks and much more. The 2024 Opening Weekend Celebration is presented by Covenant HealthCare.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM & 790 AM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: WNEM TV5+, CHL TV, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466

The Preseason:

The Spirit closed out the 2024 preseason with a 3-1-0-1 record, most recently defeating the Soo Greyhounds at home on September 22nd. Jacob Cloutier scored twice to finish the preseason with five goals in five games. Michael Misa, entering his NHL draft-eligible season, led Saginaw in scoring (4G-5A--9P) in four preseason games. Newcomer Kristian Epperson followed Misa in preseason scoring with 3G-4A--7P in four games.

The Spitfires last preseason game was a 5-3 win at home against the Niagara IceDogs back on September 21st. They became the only OHL team to go undefeated in preseason play (5-0-0-0). Spits rookie and 2024's 1st overall selection in the OHL, Ethan Belchetz, came as advertised in the preseason with 6G-3A--9P in five games to lead the team. Overager Noah Morneau followed behind with 6G-2A-8P.

Last Season:

The Spirit and Spitfires met eight times during the regular season last year, and Saginaw would control the season series winning six out of eight and outscoring Windsor 45-29 in the series. The last time these teams faced off, it was the Spirit coming out on top with an 8-5 win on March 23rd. Calem Mangone recorded a hat-trick, and Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh added three assists.

Players to Watch:

For the Saginaw Spirit, it is the season of Michael Misa. From Exceptional Status in 2022 to an Emms Family Award as Rookie of the Year in 2023 and a Memorial Cup in 2024, Misa now has his sights set on the 2025 NHL Draft. Misa is currently among the top prospects available, slated exclusively in the top-10. In 2023-24, Misa finished third in scoring with the Spirit (29G-46A--75P). The only players on the team with more were Montreal Canadiens second-rounder Owen Beck (81pts) and CHL Defenseman of the Year turned 9th overall Calgary Flames pick Zayne Parekh (96 pts). Joey Willis is looking to take on an elevated role for the Spirit after a 50-point campaign last year (14G, 36A). While Parekh remains with Calgary Flames as the Spirit start their season, he remains the odds-on favorite to repeat as Defenseman of the Year upon his return to the OHL. The Spirit will be without their import draft selection and San Jose Sharks second-rounder Igor Chernyshov at the beginning of the season as he rehabs an upper body injury.

First overall Spitfires pick Ethan Belchetz is ready to make his regular season debut after a strong preseason performance with nine points. Clocking in at 6'5", 226lbs, the 16-year-old Belchetz already has the eyes of NHL scouts before he's even played a regular OHL game. He led the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program in scoring last season (46G-38A--84P). Liam Greentree, selected in the first round by Los Angeles at this year's NHL Draft, looks to continue his success as the team's leading scorer last year (36G-54A--90P). Ilya Protas of Vitebsk, Belarus was the third overall selection in this year's CHL Import Draft and is looking to make an immediate impact in the Spitfires lineup. His lone preseason contest with the Spitfires yielded three goals, and Protas was a third-round pick by the Washington Capitals at this year's NHL Draft.

Saginaw's NHL drafted players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL drafted players:

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

Liam Greentree (LA)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.