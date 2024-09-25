Rangers Introduce Community Hero Presented by Ayr Turf & Trac

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club is thrilled to introduce the Rangers Community Hero Program in partnership with Ayr Turf & Trac, the region's Kubota dealer! This special program recognizes individuals in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas who are making a real difference in their communities. Whether they're a volunteer, a leader, or someone who goes above and beyond for others, we want to hear about the heroes in your life!

Background:

The Rangers Community Hero Program is an exciting extension of Kubota's Canada-wide Community Hero initiative with the Canadian Hockey League. Over the past five years, Kubota has celebrated 18 incredible individuals and contributed over $200,000 in community donations. The Rangers are thrilled to bring this spirit to the Waterloo Region, and we can't wait to see a local hero recognized for their impact!

How it works:

Nominate a local hero for their chance to win $1000 for charity and be recognized at a Kitchener Rangers game in January!

Ready to nominate someone? Visit our website to submit your nomination and help us shine a light on the everyday heroes of the Waterloo Region! Nominations will close on November 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

