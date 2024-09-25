OHL Announces 2024-25 Officiating Team
September 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - Ontario Hockey League Director of Officiating Conrad Haché today announced the league's roster of 110 on-ice officials for the 2024-25 season that gets underway tonight in Saginaw.
The OHL Officiating Team consists of 42 referees and 68 linespersons. The league will feature six new referees this coming season, five of whom formerly patrolled the lines. There are 22 new linespersons joining the OHL Officiating Team for 2024-25.
Notable officiating milestones this season include referee Sean Reid, the league's longest-tenured official working his 25th campaign. Referees Mike Cairns and Dave Lewis will each be working their 15th season in the OHL while referee Aaron Neely and linesman Joshua Houslander each hit the 10-year milesstone.
Four women return as OHL officials this season including referees Hillary Brennan and Lacey Senuk while Justine Todd and Kirsten Welsh are back on the lines.
2024-25 OHL Officiating Team
Director of Officiating:
Conrad Haché
Director of Administration:
Herb Morell
Officiating Managers:
Brad Beer
Ken Cox
Kevin Hastings
Doug Horner
Greg Kimmerly
Scott Oakman
NO. REFEREE YR. YRS. AS REFEREE
2 Andrew Wilmetts 5 5
3 Ryan Harrison 8 8
4 Jack Hennigan 3 3
5 Jason Faist 18 16
6 Hillary Brennan 3 3
7 Connor Mallon 3 2
8 Damian Figueira 2 2
9 Ryan Elbers 7 7
10 Sean Kimmerly 3 3
11 David Elford 3 2
12 Chad Ingalls 3 3
13 Brendan Kane 5 4
14 Cameron Fynney 2 2
15 Aaron Neely 10 8
16 Dave Lewis 15 13
17 Jesse Wilmot 16 9
18 Matt Boulby 3 3
19 Danny Emerson 4 4
20 Ryan Hutchison 17 15
21 Drew Jackson 17 6
22 Matt Mannella 4 1
23 Tyson Stewart 5 5
24 Matt Scott 5 5
25 Joe Monette 17 14
26 Sean Reid 25 21
27 Nick Bet 9 4
28 Blake Beer 5 3
29 Alex Ross 9 6
31 Alex Joubert 3 1
32 Ben Wilson 16 14
33 Mac Nichol 7 6
34 Mike Cairns 15 15
35 Scott Ferguson 17 17
36 Ryan Jenken 6 6
37 Mitchell Hardy 2 2
38 Darcy Burchell 17 17
39 Lacey Senuk 3 3
40 Pat Myers 13 13
41 Jarrett Burton 3 1
42 Kurtis Pare 4 1
43 James Kraft 1 1
47 Kevin McArthur 9 2
NO. LINESPERSON YRS.
44 Riley Brass 3
44 Hayden Verbeek 1
45 Luke Pye 3
45 Mathieu Lecavalier 1
46 Jacob Lamothe 3
46 Mac Whalen 1
48 Alex Schmidt 5
48 Owen Robertson 1
49 Adam Harris 13
49 Marco Lizotte 6
49 Brandon Shaw 1
50 Justine Todd 3
51 Brett Heaman 3
52 Kyle Bradley 1
52 Joseph Erickson 1
53 Will Dykeman 7
54 Marcus Policicchio 11
55 Devon Driscoll 1
56 Corey Jackson 3
57 Jordan Hurtubise 4
58 Justin Herrington 11
59 Michael Quesnele 1
60 Charlie Millen 4
61 Brendan Barletta 2
62 Geoff Rutherford 23
63 David Milne 8
64 Brock Perry 3
65 Riley Clipper 2
66 Devon Gale 2
67 Hunter Gaspar 1
68 Dustin McCrank 16
70 Devon Marson 1
70 Philip Nadeau 1
71 Dan Kovachik 1
72 Spencer Knox 4
73 Nick Arcan 4
74 Eric Taylor 1
75 Brad Horan 8
76 Kirsten Welsh 4
77 Andre Grougrou 6
78 Joel Kielbowich 3
79 Garrett Merrill 1
80 Justin Noble 6
81 Mason Hardy 2
82 David-Daniel Pendleton 1
83 Ryan Card 12
84 TJ Hunter 3
85 William Lamoureux 1
85 Meckenzie Wright 1
86 Dalton Kipp 2
87 Charlie Giesler 3
88 Joshua Houslander 10
88 Pierre-Luc Lurette 1
89 Carter Tait 2
89 Andrew Langhorn 1
90 Ian Rush 3
91 Brian Birkhoff 3
92 Justin Cornell 3
92 Blake Wisniewski 1
93 Tristan Peacock 5
94 Adam Burnett 3
95 Shawn Oliver 5
95 Raymond King 19
95 Griffin St. Onge 1
96 Dave Pfohl 21
97 Zach Gagne 4
97 Derek Risebrough 1
98 Scott Lawson 11
