Misa Scores Twice, Spirit Fall in OT-Thriller First Game

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Windsor Spitfires in overtime by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday September 25th at the Dow Event Center to open the 2024-25 regular season. Michael Misa netted two goals in the first period, starting off his season strong. James Guo picked up his first two assists of the season. Andrew Oke got the start in net tonight for the Spirt recording 39 saves on 44 shots. Joey Costanzo started in the goal for the Spitfires recording 29 saves on 33 shots.

Windsor struck first in tonight's opening game of the regular season. Noah Morneau would score a rebound goal giving the Spitfires an early 1-0 lead. Jean-Christoph Lemieux was credited with the assist.

Not long after, Michael Misa would start his draft eligible campaign off strong rebound powerplay goal at 4:13. Carson Harmer and Nic Sima would pick up their first assists of the season.

Things began getting chippy between the two teams which would lead to our first four-on-four of the night. This would lead to the Spirit taking their first lead of the night with Misa striking to make it 2-1, this time getting assists from James Guo and PJ Forgione.

Saginaw would hold on to their lead until a handful of penalties led to a powerplay goal for Windsor. Cole Davis would clean up yet another rebound which would tie the game at two. Jack Nesbitt and Anthony Cristoforo were given assists on the equalizer.

After 1: SAG 2 - 2 WIN (Total Shots: 10 - 17)

Other than a handful of penalties, the second period would get off to a quiet start. On their second powerplay of the period, Windsor's Ryan Abraham would send a slapshot to the back of the net taking a 3-2 lead.

Thirty seconds later, Will Bishop would send a shot from the blueline which found the back of the net. Jacob Cloutier would tally his first assist of season and Carson Harmer would record his second of the night, and the game was tied, 3-3.

Windsor would strike on the powerplay once again with Anthony Cristoforo tapping in a backdoor pass from Belchetz. Ryan Abraham would also be given an assist and Windsor regained the lead 4-3.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 WIN (2nd Period Shots 7 - 15 Total Shots: 17 - 32)

Five minutes into the third period, Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay for the second time in the game. Jacob Cloutier buried his first of the season with assists coming from James Guo and captain Ethan Hay. The powerplay goal would tie the game 4-4. Both teams would get multiple scoring chances later in the third but get nothing to show for it, leading to first overtime period of the season.

After 3: SAG 4 - 4 WIN (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 10 Total Shots: 33 - 42)

Fifty-nine seconds into overtime, Windsor's Jack Nesbitt would clean up a

rebound in front of the net for the game-winner.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 5 WIN (Overtime Shots: 0 - 2 Total Shots: 33 - 44)

Powerplay: SAG 2/3, WIN 3/7

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (39 Saves / 44 Shots L) WIN: Joey Costanzo (29

saves / 33 Shots W)

Saginaw's next game is at Sault Ste. Marie where the face the Greyhounds on Friday, September 27th at GFL Memorial Gardens. Puck Drop is at 7:07 PM.

