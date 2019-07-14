Spikes Walk off with Comeback Win over Yankees, 3-2, in 10 Innings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Carlos Soto tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth, and David Vinsky's infield single in the 10th won it for the State College Spikes as they came from behind to top the Staten Island Yankees, 3-2, on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Vinsky, who collected five hits on Saturday to tie the Spikes' (16-14) single-game record, drove in Luis Flores from third with a bouncer up the middle in the first extra frame after State College blanked Staten Island (13-15) in the top of the 10th.

Soto's home run, his third of the season, led off the Spikes ninth against Yankee reliever Justin Wilson (0-1) on an 0-2 pitch.

The game was scoreless through the first six innings. Staten Island starter Josh Maciejewski held State College to just two hits and two walks over the first seven innings while striking out three batters.

The Yankees plated a pair of runs in the seventh on Ezequiel Duran's RBI single and Andres Chaparro's run-scoring double to take the lead. Jonatan Machado knocked in Dariel Gomez with a single to left field in the eighth to cut the Spikes' deficit in half.

Junior Gonzalez (2-1) earned the win in relief for State College. Gonzalez, who got the save in the Spikes' extra-inning win over Tri-City on Friday, went 3 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out two batters to notch the victory.

The Spikes' walk-off win preceded the blast-off of David "The Bullet" Smith as the Human Cannonball after the game. Smith flew 150 feet in the air onto a giant inflatable target to thrill the crowd following the game.

State College will now finish off its three-game series against Staten Island at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a matinee matchup on Monday at noon. The Spikes will have right-hander Scott Politz (1-2) on the mound, while the Yankees are scheduled to go with right-hander Blakely Brown (1-1).

It's the first Super Splash Day of the season as Ike's Kids Zone will turn into the Splash Zone, featuring a fire truck, dunk tank and more wet and wild fun. In addition, it's a Monday Buck Day presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ, with $1 hot dogs, peanut boats and small sodas, and a MillerCoors Monday featuring half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's game, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 11:30 a.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

