Bryson Stott Homers in Williamsport Debut

Aberdeen, Md. - Phillies first-rounder Bryson Stott socked a home run to right field in his first at bat with the Williamsport Crosscutters and he drove in all three runs for the team in a 4-3 loss at the Aberdeen Ironbirds on Sunday afternoon.

Stott was the #14 selection overall in the 2019 draft out of UNLV. He had also homered in his first professional at bat on Tuesday July 9 in a game with the Gulf Coast League Phillies-East. He pushed across the last run of the game with a bases loaded walk in the ninth.

Stott went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI while reaching base three times in five plate appearances including being hit by a pitch and drawing a walk.

Williamsport still had the bases loaded in the ninth inning with one out but were not able to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Nate Fassnacht reached base in four consecutive appearances on a single and three walks.

Starter Erik Miller (Round 4 in 2019, Stanford) and reliever Adam Leverett (Round 15 - Gordon State College) also received call-ups from the Gulf Coast League and made their respective Williamsport debuts.

Andrew Daschbach hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Leverett to break a 2-2 tie.

The Crosscutters return to action on Monday at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Tom Sutera scheduled to take the mound.

Crosscutters Record: 8-21

Next Game: Monday, July 15, 2019 at Aberdeen IronBirds at 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, July 17, 7:05 p.m. vs. Mahoning Valley - Team Photo Giveaway Night

