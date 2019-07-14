Tigers Late-Rally Falls Short at Home against Tri-City

Norwich, CT - Eliezer Alfonzo went 2-for-3 with an RBI, but the Connecticut Tigers (13-16) fell 6-4 to the Tri-City ValleyCats (12-16). Alfonzo picked up his 10th RBI of the season in the loss.

In the first inning, Tri-City opened up the scoring on a two-run home run by Houston Astros' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Kory Lee, off of Chavez Fernander (Loss, 2-2).

This was the only two runs allowed by Fernander in four innings of work. Lee finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Lee added to the lead in the fifth to make it 3-0 for the ValleyCats on a sacrifice fly. Riley Greene got the Tigers on the board in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI single up the middle to make it 3-1. Greene now has a six-game hit streak in the New York-Penn League this season.

In the top half of the sixth, E.P. Reese delivered an RBI single to make it 4-1. Juanrael Paulino added to the lead with a single of his own to make it 5-1. Tri-City continued to put numbers on the board in the seventh on a fielding error by the Tigers to push the lead to 6-1.

After a scoreless seventh, the Tigers responded in the eighth. After a walk by Greene, Kingston Liniak singled to move Greene from first to third on the play.

Juan Pablo Lopez (Win, 2-2) fired a wild pitch allowing Greene to make it 6-2. Alfonzo singled on a line drive to right field to score Liniak and make it 6-3. Lopez went 4.1 innings with five hits, three runs and four strikeouts to two walks.

Jose King got the only run in the ninth for the Tigers on a RBI double to score Eric De La Rosa. Yeremi Ceballos (Save,1) allowed the tying run to reach second, but stranded the runners at second and third preserve the win.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow in the final game of the series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Marco Jimenez will be on the mound tomorrow afternoon for the Tigers. You can catch all the action from Dodd Stadium on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

