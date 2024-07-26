Spikes Surge to Support Robinson, But Crosscutters Steal 7-6 Win

July 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes used a five-run flurry in the fifth to bolster a solid start from Jackie Robinson, but the Williamsport Crosscutters scored three runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 decision on Friday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Robinson overcame a tough first inning in which he allowed three runs to retire 11 of the next 13 batters he faced. The left-hander from Austin Peay struck out five batters and walked two while yielding a total of four runs on four hits.

In the fifth, the Spikes' (4-4 2nd Half) bats came alive as they sent 10 batters to the plate. Josh Spiegel's bases-loaded walk was followed by Austin Roccaforte's RBI single. Cooper Hext then reached base on a fielder's choice to bring in another run and Cam Bufford knocked in the last two runs of the frame with a pop-up single that dropped just inside the right-field line.

However, the Crosscutters (3-5 2nd Half) got one back on Jacob Corson's RBI single in the fifth. In the eighth, Levi Perrell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by Mark Shallenberger beating out a ground ball deep in the hole to second base to notch the eventual game-winning, two-run single.

Bufford went 3-for-4 and added a double on the night for State College.

Williamsport reliever Parker Kruglewicz (1-1) went the last 1 2/3 innings and struck out four batters along the way to earn the win. Leo Palacios (0-1) took the loss after allowing two walks, both of which scored, in the eighth.

Saturday, the series between the Spikes and Crosscutters switches sites to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a 6:35 p.m. matchup. State College is slated to send right-hander Brandon Bergert (1-0) to the mound to oppose Williamsport right-hander Emmett Bice (0-0).

The Spikes and Mount Nittany Health invite fans to join in the fight against breast cancer at the annual Paint the Park Pink Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During the game, the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health will raise funds and awareness with a Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, a Pink Shirt Giveaway, special tributes, and much more during the night.

The Spikes' pink jerseys, which will be worn by players and coaches during next Saturday's game, will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, with the proceeds from this year's auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from the players and coaches.

The evening culminates with a fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

In addition, the the first 500 fans of all ages can get their own keepsake at the ballpark gates with a Pink Shirt Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health, with a postgame session of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Saturday also marks Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night, as well as Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

To purchase tickets to Saturday's game and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.