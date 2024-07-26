Late Rally Lifts Cutters

July 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport plated three runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, fueling their come- from-behind win over the State College Spikes.

Mark Shallenberger's two-out infield single to second allowed the tying and go-ahead run to score, as Mikey Florides scored from 2nd base. Shallenberger finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in the win. He now has six RBI on the season.

Mitch McCabe ended the game 2-for-3 with double and a RBI, giving him two runs batted in on the season. It was his 2nd double of the season.

Parker Kruglewicz earned his first win of the season, less than 24 hours after suffering his first loss of the year. The right-hander tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Zachary Murray did not factor into the decision, making his first start of the second half. Murray allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five batters.

Cutters relievers combined to work four scoreless frames, keeping the game in striking distance for the offense. The relivers struck out seven of the 15 batters they faced.

WP: Parker Kruglewicz (1-1) LP: Leo Palacios (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 3-5 2nd half, 25-13 Overall Next Game: Saturday, July 27th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 28th vs State College, 6:35 p.m. Promotion: Baseball Bingo/ Kids Run The Bases

