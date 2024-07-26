Scrappers Take Series Finale from Thunder, Snap Win-Streak at 5

July 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Trenton Thunder saw their win streak come to a halt at five, as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers took the final game of the series by a final of 5-2. The Scrappers led wire to wire in the third game of the series and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Thunder had a response in their half of the first when new-comer Hunter Dorraugh blasted his first home run of the season on to Route 29. Dorraugh's blast was clocked off the bat at 103 miles per hour and traveled 412 feet to cut the deficit in half. The all-time home run record holder at San Jose State took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort as he drove in both of the Thunder's runs, the second coming on a sac-fly.

For the Scrappers it was Chang-Yong Lee doing most of the damage with a pair of RBI-doubles that brought home three of Mahoning Valley's five runs. They extended their lead in the fifth inning on one of Lee's doubles and off a fielding error that made it 5-1.

Your Thunder head on the road for a six-game stand with three at West Virginia and the final three at Williamsport before returning home on August 1st for a two-game set with the Frederick Keys.

