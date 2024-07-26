Keys Start Six-Game Homestand with Victory Over Scrappers

July 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys began their six-game homestand in style with a victory Friday night over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning the contest 6-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a four-run bottom of the seventh to pull away from the Scrappers, as Frederick earned their first home win of the second half heading into game two Saturday night in the Key City.

After each team went scoreless in the first inning to start out the night, an RBI single in the top of the second gave the Scrappers an early 1-0 lead, but Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) finished the inning strong to take the game into the third with the Keys only down by one.

With both pitchers recording scoreless innings in the third to keep it a 1-0 ballgame, that remained the case in the fourth, as the game progressed with both starting pitchers in a grove entering the fifth in Frederick.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Keys broke through in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI double from Tyeler Hawkins (Southern) giving Frederick its first lead of the night at 2-1 heading into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Mahoning Valley tied the score back up at two apiece on an RBI infield single, but Frederick responded immediately with back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) and Brandon Hylton (Stetson) in the bottom of the seventh, handing the Keys their largest lead of the night at 6-2 going into the eighth.

After Gage Bihm recorded a 1-2-3 top of the eighth on the mound to keep it a four-run lead for the home team, the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, but Dawson Netz (Arizona) retired the Scrappers, securing Frederick the second half home opener win, as the home team took the first game of the series by a score of 6-2.

The Keys and Scrappers face off for the second time in as many days Saturday night with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 6 p.m.

Saturday's game will represent Christmas in July in with Santa coming to town, and the first 1,000 fans can receive a resuable shopping bag sponsored by the Common Market. Additionally, there will be a Fireworks Super Show following the game.

