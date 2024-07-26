Milledge Hired as Hitting Coach

July 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







The State College Spikes added Lastings Milledge as hitting coach today.

Milledge comes to Happy Valley after playing professionally for over a decade, including six seasons in MLB with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

The Bradenton, Fla. native was taken 12th overall by the Mets in the 2003 MLB Draft, then became the youngest player in Major League Baseball when he debuted in New York at the age of 21 in 2006. Milledge spent two seasons with the Mets, then was traded to the Nationals, where he hit 14 homers and knocked in 61 runs in 2008. In 2009, Milledge was traded to the Pirates, for whom he played two seasons before finishing his big league tenure with the White Sox.

Milledge then went onto an extensive international career, starring for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in addition to stints in Venezuela, Mexico, and with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League.

Following his playing career, Milledge has served as a hitting instructor in the Bradenton area.

Milledge will wear number 44. Also, RHP Brandon Bergert will now wear number 31.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.