Spikes, Mount Nittany Health Team up to Paint the Park Pink Saturday

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes and Mount Nittany Health invite fans to join in the fight against breast cancer this Saturday, July 29 for the annual Paint the Park Pink Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health will raise funds and awareness with a Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, a Pink Socks Giveaway, special tributes, and much more during the night.

The Spikes' pink jerseys, which will be worn by players and coaches during Saturday's game, will be up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. One year after the bidding helped the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health reach a Paint the Park Pink record $9,265 raised to fight breast cancer, the proceeds from this year's auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

Bidding on the LiveSource app, which can be downloaded at LiveSourceApp.com, will start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursdaybefore the Paint the Park Pink game, allowing Spikes fans from all over the world to put their bids down and help the fight against breast cancer. The bidding will continue until the end of the sixth inning of Saturday's game. After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from the players and coaches.

The night will also be enhanced by the presence of Spikes pitching coach Jerome Williams, who will participate in pre-game festivities. Williams, an 11-year major league veteran who was the San Francisco Giants' first-round draft choice in 1999, wore a pink glove on the mound throughout his career to promote breast cancer awareness in honor of his late mother Deborah, who passed away in 2001 after fighting breast cancer.

In addition, the Spikes will wear special Pink Socks for the game, and the first 500 fans of all ages can pick up a pair of their own at the ballpark gates with a Pink Socks Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The evening culminates with a fantastic Pink Themed FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

Fans will also be able to literally Paint the Park Pink during the game, as selected ballpark areas will be available for fans to use as a canvas for messages of support and remembrance on behalf of breast cancer fighters in their lives, which will be given to Mount Nittany Health for display following the game.

"Paint the Park Pink is a great opportunity to recognize those impacted by breast cancer and to honor breast cancer survivors," said Allison Yingling, MD, Breast Radiology, Mount Nittany Health. "Our community can rely on Mount Nittany Health for exceptional care, and we offer comprehensive cancer services combined with a compassionate focus thanks to our staff and clinical support coordinator who goes above and beyond to support patients through the emotional journey of a breast cancer diagnosis."

"All of us at the Spikes consider Paint the Park Pink one of our favorite nights of the season as we come together as a community to battle breast cancer and honor those have fought and continue to fight it," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We are honored that our own Jerome Williams, who has such a strong connection to this fight, will be participating in pre-game festivities, and we are calling upon everyone in our Spikes family to help us surpass the Paint the Park Pink fundraising record again in 2023."

Tickets for Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health on Saturday, July 29, as well as every game remaining on the second half of the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 10 a.m. through the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

