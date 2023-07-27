Aviles Homers Late to Help Spikes Hold on for 6-5 Win Over Crosscutters

July 27, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.-Luis Aviles homered for the fourth time this season to give the State College Spikes a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, and it ended up being the margin of victory for the Spikes in a 6-5 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Aviles's solo shot to left field off Williamsport (6-10 2ndHalf) closer Connor Langrell, on in a trailing situation, made him the third player in the second half of the Major League Baseball Draft League season to reach four homers. Teammate Braedon Blackford had become the second to reach the mark earlier in the game, smashing a 430-foot solo shot to right field off Crosscutters starter Salvatore Ferro (0-2) in the first inning to put the Spikes (9-8 2ndHalf) in front.

Carlos Contreras also helped build the Spikes' lead with a 3-for-4 game that included a bases-loaded, two-run single in the third to give State College their largest advantage at 5-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Williamsport threatened as Mason Minzey was hit by a pitch and Ben McNaughton walked to start the inning. Ty Pohlmann (2) then struck out pinch-hitter E.J. Taylor before Adam Becker's single plated Minzey to make it 6-4.

Tyler Lasch followed by popping out to third base before Garett Wallace singled to the left side to bring in McNaughton and put the tying run at second base. Pohlmann responded to the occasion by shearing the bat of Will Fuenning for a game-ending pop out to shortstop to notch the save.

Patrick Kudelka (2-0) posted three innings of one-run relief and yielded three hits and a walk while striking out three batters for the win.

Ferro allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while recording three strikeouts in a losing effort.

Friday, the Spikes complete a four-game series against the Crosscutters with a second consecutive trip to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Right-hander Jackson Lindley (0-1) will start on the mound for State College, while Williamsport is slated to send right-hander Enrico Peele (0-0) to the mound for his second MLB Draft appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.